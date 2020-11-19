WARREN, Pa. — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Western New York and northwest Pennsylvania, Northwest Bank will restrict access to its branch lobbies beginning Monday.
Customers can visit Northwest lobbies by appointment only.
"These temporary changes are being made out of an abundance of caution as preventative measures to decrease the number of people interacting within our branches and create greater social distance between our teams and customers, as recommended by the Federal Coronavirus Task Force and Centers for Disease Control," Northwest said Thursday in a press release.
The statement also said these are the same preventative measures that were used successfully this spring.
Customers who do need to visit a bank in person are asked to call their banker, branch location or to use the bank's online appointment scheduling calendar.