WARREN, Pa. — Northwest Bank earned a Home Possible RISE Award from the federal Freddie Mac program, which helps low-income homebuyers secure mortgages.

Northwest received the Home Possible RISE Award for New Originator. RISE stands for Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence.

"Changing a family’s future by creating sustainable homeownership for people living across our footprint is our focus and mission," said Lou Torchio, a vice president of retail lending with Northwest.

In 2020, Northwest made homeownership possible for more than 195 families across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Indiana through the Home Possible mortgage.

