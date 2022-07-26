COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bancshares Inc. announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $33.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.
This represents a decrease of $15.5 million, or 31.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $49.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were 8.90% and 0.94% compared to 12.58% and 1.37% for the same quarter last year. Prior year earnings were enhanced by a $25.3 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the Northwest insurance line of business.