OLEAN — Mark Nolan, auto haft/CNC operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will celebrate 25 years with the company on Friday.
He originally joined Cutco on Sept. 18, 1995 as a temporary production worker and then was hired full-time in January 1996 as an ultrasonic degreaser operator. He was also a pierce press operator, heat treat operator, utility finisher, CNC profile grinding operator and utility buffer before accepting his current position on Jan. 9, 2012.
Nolan lives in Portville with his wife, Erin. He has a daughter, Tiffany, and a son, Ryan. He is the son of Don Nolan, a Cutco retiree.