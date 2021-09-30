OLEAN — Cheryl Smith of the Olean-based Thoughtful Insurance Office has scheduled the next Medicare 101 seminar for Wednesday.
The 6 p.m. discussions, conducted through GoogleMeet and presented in partnership with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, are about an hour, interactive in nature and focused on maximizing Medicare insurance.
Key topics include Medicare basics, filing deadlines, enrollment windows and various insurance options.
Those interested should contact the Chamber at 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com to reserve a spot and obtain instructions on joining the meetings. Enrollment is limited to ensure proper attention and care is delivered to those in attendance. Individual meetings can also be scheduled through Thoughtful Insurance.
Upcoming webinars are set for the first Wednesday of the month: Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. Both organizations make these educational benefits free for Chamber members.