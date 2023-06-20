Patrick Hollenbeck, a local financial advisor for Edward Jones, held an open house Friday to mark a new office location at 2110 W. State St.
The suite in Olean includes a reception area, two offices and a conference space.
“This site is very accommodating to our clients as we have off street and nearby parking,” Hollenbeck said.
Hollenbeck started his career with Edward Jones in 2017 and holds professional designations in asset management and retirement planning. Additionally, he is licensed to manage health and life insurance policies in New York and Pennsylvania.
The office phone number is (716) 701-1883 and email is Patrick.Hollenbeck@edwardjones.com.