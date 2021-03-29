OLEAN — Darrell Neal, first shift maintenance supervisor for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to maintenance manager.
Neal joined Cutco on Nov. 18, 2002 as a transfer polish operator. He was also a CNC operator and process engineering technician before being promoted to third shift production/maintenance supervisor in June 2016. He assumed his current position on Nov. 1, 2017.
Neal received a certificate from Coastal Georgia Community College and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Empire State College. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, he lives in Allegany with his wife, Amy. They have four children, Matthew, Thomas, Devin and Sara.