OLEAN — Bill Miller, wood shop operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service with Cutco on Friday.
Miller originally joined Cutco on Sept. 11, 1995 as a temporary employee, and then was rehired in April 1996 as a wheel hafter. He was also a postage/label clerk, shear operator, packing clerk, kitchen tool operator, inspector, CNC profile grinder and transfer polish operator before accepting his current position on April 6, 2016.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Miller lives in Bradford with his wife, Terry, a Cutco retiree.