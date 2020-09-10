OLEAN — Linda Miller, assembler for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 40 years of service on Sept. 7.
Miller joined Cutco Cutlery in October 1977 as a belt hafter. She was also a special products assembler before being laid off in October 1982. Returning to the company in September 1987, she was a kitchen tool operator and inspector before assuming her current position on Jan. 3, 1999.
Miller lives Olean with her husband, Kevin. She has five children, Keith, who is a woodshop operator for Cutco, along with Ryan, Tiffany, Kody and Bethany.