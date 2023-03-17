OLEAN — Tom Miles, warehouse clerk for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will celebrate 35 years with the company on March 21.
Miles joined Cutco on March 21, 1988, as a utility finisher. He has held many positions, including assistant TPS operator, degreaser operator, shear operator, hard straightener, glue room operator, auto machine grinder, ultrasonic cleaning operator, machine finisher, auto CNC operator, shear finisher, departmental generalist and stock clerk. He assumed his current position on Feb. 18, 2022.