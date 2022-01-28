Matheson named director of legal affairs for Cutco
OLEAN — Paul Matheson, legal affairs manager for Cutco Corporation, has been promoted to director of legal affairs, effective Feb. 1.
Matheson joined Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco Corp., on May 4, 1998, as a temporary customer service representative. In October of that year he transferred to Cutco International, another subsidiary, as a part-time assistant.
In September 1999, he was promoted to full-time analyst for Vector Marketing. He was also legal affairs coordinator before being promoted to legal affairs manager on March 15, 2005.
Matheson is a graduate of Elmira College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management. He holds a legal studies certificate from Binghamton University and he also earned a master’s degree in strategic leadership from St. Bonaventure University.
He lives in Bradford and has two children, Maeve and Max.