OLEAN — Kara Mascho, an etcher for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has marked 25 years of service.
Mascho joined Cutco on Nov. 13, 1996, as an ultrasonic degreaser operator. She was also a wheel hafter, CNC profile grinding operator and wiper before assuming her current position on March 15, 2010.
Mascho resides in Hinsdale. She has two daughters, Bayli and Harlie, and two sons, Jaggar and Xander. She is also the daughter of Harley DeLong, a Cutco retiree, and sister of Bob DeLong, maintenance supervisor.