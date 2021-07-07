OLEAN — Cindy Lunn, administrative services representative for Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, celebrated 30 years of service to the company on July 4.
Lunn joined Vector on Sept. 17, 1990, as a temporary fall catalog representative and worked two seasons in the program before becoming a regular part-time data processing operator in 1992. After becoming a full-time data processing operator in 1996, she was also a senior data processing operator before assuming her current position on March 16, 2013.
Lunn lives in Olean with her husband, Brenden, who is a utility buffer for Cutco. They have three children, Zachary, Timothy and Jessica.