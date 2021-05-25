KANE, Pa. — The Kane Area Logging Safety Committee has slated its annual meeting for June 3 at an outdoor venue, the Flying Dove Ranch of Ridgway.
The meeting will include two Sustainable Forestry Initiative classes in the afternoon for an administration fee of $20 (payable to PA SFI). The SFI class will run from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Spotted lanternfly training will be presented by Penn State University and the state Department of Agriculture, while Pipeline Safety and Awareness will be presented by United Refining Group. Participants will receive both SFI CE credits and a SLF permit. Preregister for the class.
The evening presentation will be “From Green Mountains to Penn’s Wood: How Vermont Can Help the Pennsylvania Logging Industry," presented by Sam Lincoln, professional logger and former deputy commissioner with the Vermont Department of Forestry, Parks and Recreation.
There will also be vendors with logging safety equipment displays as well as other informational displays. Updates will be given on pertinent issues. All loggers and forestry professionals and their families are welcome and invited to attend.
A complimentary dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG) office at (814) 837-8550 or email ashields@ahug.com.
The Flying Dove Ranch is at 743 Old Red Mill Dam Road, Ridgway.