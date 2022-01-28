OLEAN — Jeff Langworthy, part-time master mechanic for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 25 years of service with the company this week.
Langworthy joined Cutco on Jan. 27, 1997, as an auto machine grinder. He was also an auto machine grinder 1/c, auto CNC/DD operator, group leader, mold press operator, CNC profile operator, CNC auto handle operator, CNC handle polisher and maintenance mechanic before accepting his current position on Dec. 17, 2014.
Langworthy officially retired on April 1, 2020, but continues to work under the part-time work program.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Langworthy lives in Bolivar. He has a son, Rodney, and two daughters, Lisa and Christy.