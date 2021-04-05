OLEAN — Scott Kruse, software development manager for Cutco Corporation, is celebrating 35 years of service with with the company this week.
Kruse joined Cutco on April 7, 1986 as a data processing intern. He was also a systems programmer, programmer, programmer/analyst, data processing project manager, MIS manager, senior programmer, Vector maintenance programming manager and programming manager before assuming his current position in July.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University, Kruse lives in Olean with his wife, Kimberly. They have two sons, Alexander and Zachary.