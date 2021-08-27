OLEAN — Kenneth Smith, continuous improvement engineer for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 45 years of service on Aug. 11.
Smith joined Cutco on Aug. 11, 1976, as a wheel hafter. Since that time, he has also been an assistant foreman, production supervisor in several departments, quality assurance technician, shear team advisor, process control technician and quality assurance engineer. He assumed his current position on Oct. 16, 2017.
A resident of West Clarksville, Smith has a daughter, Lani.