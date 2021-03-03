OLEAN — Kris Karr, previously distribution center supervisor at Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to business unit manager.
In his new role, Karr will assume operational responsibilities for the distribution center as well as sport knife and woodblock manufacturing.
Karr joined Cutco on May 23, 1988, as part of its summer student program, which he participated in for two summers. Returning to Cutco in September 1996 as a shear operator, he was also an assistant woodshop operator and group leader before being promoted to production supervisor in October 1999.
Having overseen several departments since that time, including a time as an assistant business unit manager, Karr assumed his most recent position on Feb. 1, 2019.
A graduate of Edinboro (Pa.) University, Karr lives in Shinglehouse with his wife, Denise. They have two sons, Jacob and Luke.