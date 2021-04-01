OLEAN — Kris Karr, business unit manager for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has celebrated 25 years of service with the company.
Karr first joined Cutco on May 23, 1988 as part of its summer student program, which he participated in for two summers. Returning to Cutco Cutlery in September 1996 as a shear operator, he was also an assistant woodshop operator and group leader before being promoted to production supervisor in October 1999.
Having overseen several departments since that time, including a time as an assistant business unit manager, Karr assumed his current position on Mar. 1.
A graduate of Edinboro (Pa.) University, Karr lives in Shinglehouse with his wife, Denise. They have two sons, Jacob and Luke.