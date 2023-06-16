OLEAN — Ryan Johnson has been promoted to maintenance supervisor/process technician on second shift at Cutco Cutlery Corp.
Johnson joined Cutco on May 31, 2016, as a utility operator. He was also a departmental generalist, ultrasonic cleaning operator and electrician before being promoted to process engineering technician on June 1, 2018.
Johnson earned an associate degree from Alfred State College in the electrical construction and maintenance electrician program. He lives in Shinglehouse with his wife, Maranda, and their children, Carlee and Wesley.