JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College’s workforce readiness department has been approved as a training consultant for Southern Tier West Regional Planning & Development Board’s Manufacturers Productivity Improvement Program, a reimbursement-based funding source to address training needs.
The program is designed to improve the economic viability, productivity and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses. Matching consulting funds are provided to companies undertaking workforce training, productivity enhancement, lean manufacturing techniques, advanced marketing assistance, certification initiatives, or other consulting services enhancing their administrative or operational capacity.
The program is in partnership with Southern Tier West and the industrial development agencies of Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.
To qualify for the program a company must employ fewer than 250 workers, agree to the maximum project reimbursement of $12,500, not use funds for OSHA mandated or other required safety training, front all costs for later reimbursement, and provide proof of payment to JCC.
Unless using secondary grants to cover part of the cost, the company must provide the matching cash requirement of 50 percent or more of the total project cost.
JCC’s workforce readiness department offers customized technical, supervisory, lean, and other training and can assist with training proposals.
For more information, contact JCC at WRJamestown@mail.sunyjcc.edu or 338-1005; Jason Eastman at Southern Tier West at 945-5301 ext. 2206, jeastman@southerntierwest.org; or visit visit southerntierwest.org.