OLEAN — Erin Isaman has been promoted to logo engraving supervisor for Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco Corp.
Isaman first joined the company on May 1, 2012, as a temporary catalog/service representative, returning the following April. In August 2013 she became a part-time return/repair specialist, and was promoted to full-time on Sept. 16, 2017. She was also a field specialist before being promoted to her previous position as logo engraving group leader on Feb. 1, 2021.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College and Kaplan University, Isaman lives in Olean with her husband, Jared. They have four children, Elena, Benjamin, Natalie and Addison.