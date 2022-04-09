Iron Valley Motor Company brings hometown service to area bikers

LITTLE VALLEY — Motorcycle enthusiasts rejoice — Iron Valley Motor Company has opened in the building formerly occupied by Bill’s Saw Shop on Route 353.
Owners Shawn Roblee and Charlene Benson officially opened their new motorcycle repair shop on St. Patrick’s Day with a small gathering of friends and family.
They specialize in American V-Twin Motorcycle maintenance and repair, customization of imported motorcycles and off-road bikes, ATVs and side-by-sides. The shop is an official New York State Motorcycle Inspection Station. Vendors include Drag Specialties, Parts Unlimited, Amsoil and Dunlop Pro Dealer.
“Our main focus is American V-Twin, but we also help with general maintenance on other manufacturers on a case-by-case basis,” Benson said. “People can stop in and order a motorcycle part or parts for four-wheelers and side-by-sides.”
“Harley-Davidson is pretty much where we got a lot of our experience. We spent 16 years working at several Harley-Davidson dealerships,” Roblee said. “In the Harley-world, you tend to know a lot of other people who share the same genre.”
Together, Roblee and Benson attended the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute in Phoenix where they trained to become motorcycle technicians. Benson said they attended periodic classes through the dealership because Harley-Davidson Motor Company is big on keeping their technicians up-to-date with new technology.
Benson soon realized there weren’t many female technicians. While in those classes, she never saw another woman. After school, they became Harley-Davidson employees and continued their training in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson’s home headquarters.
LOCAL FOCUS
The couple lives in Cattaraugus where Benson grew up. Roblee grew up in the Franklinville area. They have been together nearly 21 years and have five children.
Roblee and Benson have always loved motorcycles, and they share a special passion for Harleys. Benson said they both grew up with motorcycles in their DNA. She said some of their ancestors rode, and her parents rode.
Benson said they are a “mom-and-pop” shop because they are a small, family-owned business and they hope to pass the business on to their children.
“Our biggest motivation to open our own business was our children,” she said. “We hope to bring them up working and learning a trade — to use their hands and hopefully spread some of our knowledge to them.
“When you work for somebody else, you don’t get to have all that time with your family,” she continued. “Even though we’re working, we’re still getting to spend time together.”
The couple arrived at the name Iron Valley Motor Company after considering many other options.
“‘Iron’ is kind of a slang word that people use for motorcycles, especially American motorcycles, so we felt Iron was a tribute to something we hold pretty dear to ourselves,” she said. “We chose Valley because we are tucked in so beautifully in this valley and we felt it was appropriate.”
FULL SERVICE
Benson said she doesn’t work on the motorcycles as much as she used to now that they have the shop. Since it’s run by only two of them, she’s the customers’ first point of contact.
Benson wears many hats working the front counter, taking phone calls, ordering parts and doing job intake for her husband. In addition, they plan to keep a lift open, so she can perform basic maintenance services for the customers.
“We’re trying to keep it where we can do things on-the-spot. I’ll do basic maintenance, oil changes and tire changes — things that people need on the fly and don’t take a lot of time,” she said.
Benson said they have a waiting area with a TV and music. There’s also a section where they can sit and look at magazines and books. A customer commented on Facebook they have the best coffee, which cracked Benson up. She said they offer other beverages including pop and water.
“The beauty of what we are doing, in my opinion, is we’re taking a step back in time,” she said. “Whenever you went into a mom-and-pop shop and hung out for a little while, you’d drink a cup of coffee and wait your turn to talk to the mom or the pop behind the counter. We are literally two people running our business right now. We are not trying to be a fast express business with no personal interaction. Our customers will experience personal, hometown service.”
Iron Valley Motor Company is located at 4978 Route 353, Salamanca. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information or to set up an appointment, call (716) 265-2020 or email softailsweets@gmail.com.