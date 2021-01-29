OLEAN — Intandem has recognized milestone years of service for several employees in its operations in Cattaraugus County.
“We are excited to acknowledge so many career milestones in a year when direct care to people with disabilities was especially critical," said CEO Mari Howard. "We had planned to host a large gathering to celebrate these accomplishments, but instead we are keeping everyone safe as we continue to hope for an end to the pandemic."
Employees with milestone years are as follows:
• 35 years: Marilyn Conlan, Ronna Laforge, Theresa Lasher.
• 30 years: Kimberly Baker, Terri Gilbert, Tracey Gilfert, Emily McClelland, Lisa Phearsdorf.
• 25 years: Lauren Aloi, Frederick Langdon, Tami Lapp, Robert Mcclure, Tracey Spears, Suzanne Wilber.
• 20 years: Tracy Burnett, Katie Caruso, Gerise Dupont, Susan Lang, Anne Nolan, Jennifer Poling.
• 15 years: Carolyn Crosson, Rhonda Deer, Victor Farr, Lori Ladd, Pamela Pacer, Barbara Stabb, Richard Stanton, Margel Titus, Heather Wildfire.
• 10 years: Deon Brown, Marie Eidson, Elizabeth Gaines, Steve Gonska, Kaylin Gunther.
• 5 years: Matthew Allen, Malik Burney, Debra Cummins, Julie Farleo, Richard Frost, Robbie Hulbert, Aimee Kaple, Kimberly Karnuth, David Keech, Devin Kinney, Teresa Morey, Samuel Muse, Maryjane Myers, Brianna Nichols, Megan Roberts, Lly Simon, Victoria Terwilliger, Angela Travis, Debbie Williams.