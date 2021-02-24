OLEAN — Patrick Hollenbeck has opened an Edward Jones office at 301 N. Union St., Suite #204, after having worked with financial advisor Jim Brady in serving investors throughout the Olean area.
"I have really enjoyed working with Jim Brady these past several months," said Patrick Hollenbeck who recently moved into the new office. "I've had all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors. This has been a tremendous opportunity to increase my investment knowledge and hone my customer service skills.
"I can't thank Jim Brady enough for all he has done for me, and I'm looking forward to opening my own office," he said.
Edward Jones, with four locations in Olean, provides financial services, catering to individual investors.