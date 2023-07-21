OLEAN — Mark Hollamby, stock clerk at Cutco Cutlery Corp., will celebrate 25 years of service on July 26.
Hollamby first joined Cutco on July 15, 1988, as part of the company’s summer student program, returning the following two summers. He was rehired on April 26, 1999, as a wiper, and he has also been a packer checker, ultrasonic cleaning systems operator, packing clerk, shipping clerk, postage/labeling clerk and a seasonal group leader.
He assumed his current position on Dec. 4, 2006.
A graduate of Houghton College, Hollamby lives in Olean.