Holiday Valley to install new 6-passenger Mardi Gras chairlift

ELLICOTTVILLE — With an eye on the future, Holiday Valley Resort is planning the construction of a new six-passenger chairlift for its main slope starting this summer.
The new lift, expected to open for fall 2023, will replace the Mardi Gras Express, a four-passenger high-speed lift built in 1996 and runs up through the heart of the resort.
“The Holiday Valley lift system has been recognized by our guests as one of the best in the east,” said Dennis Eshbaugh, Holiday Valley’s President and General Manager. “The Mardi Gras 6-Pack will give skiers and snowboarders an exciting new experience with quicker access to the top of the mountain.”
The new lift will be built in two stages, starting with the foundations of 11 new lift towers in summer 2022, officials said.
The existing Mardi Gras Express will serve skiers and riders during the winter of 2022-23 and then will be dismantled in spring 2023. Construction of the new lift will take place that summer and be ready for passengers by November 2023.
Consistent with the other chairlifts at Holiday Valley, the new Mardi Gras 6-Pack lift will be manufactured by Doppelmayr USA, based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The chair will have the capacity to deliver 3,000 people per hour over nearly a mile trek up 700 vertical feet to the top of Mardi Gras.
Once the new Mardi Gras 6-Pack is in operation, Holiday Valley’s total uphill capacity will be 25,650 people per hour.
Holiday Valley most recently updated its old Yodeler lift, built in 2001, with the new $4.1 million Yodeler Express Quad, a state-of-the-art detachable chairlift constructed over the past year and opened in December.
The new chairlift is the same one in use on some other slopes at the resort. Its detachable feature slows the chair and makes it easier and safer to load at the base and unload at the summit. Fewer stops will mean a smoother and faster ride to the top.
Holiday Valley Resort opened as scheduled the first weekend in December. Although warmer temperatures and a lack of snow early in the season meant the resort had to rely on man-made snow, recent snow has benefited operations.
As of Wednesday, Holiday Valley was reporting an average base-depth of 16 to 48 inches, up from 8 to 36 inches on Jan. 11. Additionally, 48 trails and 11 lifts were open Wednesday, up from only 22 trails and eight lifts open last week.