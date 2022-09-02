OLEAN — City officials reported that Hobby Lobby plans to join several other businesses looking to expand at the former Kmart plaza on West State Street.
City Department of Community Development and code enforcement officials confirmed that the Oklahoma-based arts and crafts retailer contacted the city in June to move into the remaining vacant space — about 55,000 square feet — of the former Kmart at 2801 W. State.
Hobby Lobby was founded in 1970, and the company operates almost 1,000 locations nationwide and employs more than 43,000 workers. The company is known for its conservative Christian ownership.
Keri Kerper, coordinator of the city’s Department of Community Development, said Marshall’s and Ollie’s Bargain — the other businesses to move into the former Kmart building — will remain in the building and will not be affected by Hobby Lobby’s presence.
The company has a pending site plan to go before the city’s planning board on Sept. 12, which will trigger a public hearing. The site plan review is mandated under city code because the proposal takes up more than 500 square feet of floor space.
According to the application for site plan review, the plan calls for the parking lot to be milled and repaved, the at-grade dock to be converted to a recessed dock, and exterior and interior upgrades “to turn the vacant space into a typical Hobby Lobby store following same best in class standards for other Hobby Lobby stores throughout the country.”
A determination letter from the city’s codes office to the planning board indicates the site plan is consistent with city code and does not need a zoning variance to proceed.
Benson Construction is the contractor for the conversion, officials reported, and the company has begun some site work — including pavement repairs. A chain-link fence bearing the Benson name has been erected to keep the public out of the west side of the parking lot during construction.
The news comes after the sale of the site in July.
According to Cattaraugus County Office of Real Property Tax records released in mid-August, Seritage KMT Finance sold the 11.62-acre site on July 19 to Victor Fox Coverage LLC for $3.7 million.
Seritage Growth Properties was spun off of parent Sears Holding Corp. in 2015 to handle the real estate for many Sears and Kmart stores nationwide. The site was home to a Kmart store from July 1995 to September 2015, replacing the location built in the 1970s off of Interstate 86 Exit 24 in the town of Allegany.
Once home to dozens of locations, there are currently five locations in New York, all of which are in New York City, Westchester County or Nassau County.
Seritage put dozens of properties up for sale earlier this summer, with media reports indicating the sale was to help pay down a $1.44 billion loan to Berkshire Hathaway by July 2023.
Hobby Lobby officials did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
ALSO BEGINNING construction in recent days are two buildings in the same plaza for a WellNow urgent care clinic and a Chipotle restaurant.
On March 28, the city’s planning board approved the site plan for the two structures, located on the former Ponderosa restaurant parcel along West State.
Chipotle, a publicly-traded Mexican-style fast casual restaurant known for its burritos, is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. The chain has around 3,000 locations in North America and Europe, including several in the Buffalo, Rochester and Erie metro areas.
WellNow, founded in 2011 in Binghamton, was acquired by Aspen Dental Management Inc. in 2016. The company operates more than 1,100 locations in 45 states, the majority Aspen Dental practices such as the one a block away in the town of Allegany.
After the acquisition by Aspen Dental Management, WellNow acquired MASH Urgent Care in 2018 — the former operator of the current WellNow site on Wayne Street. Company officials could not comment on the future of the Wayne Street facility. WellNow has 73 locations in New York, as well as 65 in five other states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions.
Ponderosa opened in 1975 as one of the original tenants of the Olean Center Mall, moving to the West End in 1996 shortly after construction of the Kmart and Walmart department store plazas. The restaurant abruptly closed in March 2018, and was demolished in 2020.