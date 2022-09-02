Work at Kmart

Workers repair pavement at the former Kmart site in the West End of Olean on Thursday afternoon. City officials report that national chain Hobby Lobby is seeking to develop the remaining vacant space in the store into a new arts and crafts store.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — City officials reported that Hobby Lobby plans to join several other businesses looking to expand at the former Kmart plaza on West State Street.

City Department of Community Development and code enforcement officials confirmed that the Oklahoma-based arts and crafts retailer contacted the city in June to move into the remaining vacant space — about 55,000 square feet — of the former Kmart at 2801 W. State.

