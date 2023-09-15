High crane shifter

A crane shifts one of several shipping containers into place in the Olean Times Herald building parking lot Friday. The containers have been renovated inside for vertical farming by Ellicottville Greens, which is renting the space from Allegany businessman R. Donald Benson, who bought the Times Herald property in August. In addition to transporting the shipping containers and setting them in place, a number of outdoor landscaping projects and indoor renovation projects have been ongoing on the property during recent weeks.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

Local & Social