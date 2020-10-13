OLEAN — Sue Hellwig, distribution center operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrated 25 years of service with the company on Oct. 11.
Hellwig originally joined Cutco on Aug. 28, 1995 as a temporary production worker and then was hired full-time in February 1996 as a mold shop operator. She was also a shear operator, belt hafter, assembler and packing clerk before accepting her current position on June 6, 2011.
Hellwig lives in Olean with her husband, Mark, an inspector for Cutco. They have a daughter, Britnee, and two sons, Mark and Kirk, along with one granddaughter, Ella.