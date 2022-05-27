OLEAN — Sue Heitzinger, departmental generalist for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will retire June 1. However, she will continue to work in the company’s part-time work program.
Heitzinger joined Cutco on Jan. 18, 1988, as a belt hafter. She was also a packer/checker, shear operator, packing clerk, postage label clerk, induction heater, honer/cutback, repair and return shipping clerk, assembler, CNC polish operator and auto haft/handle polish operator before accepting her current position on Oct. 31, 2017.
Heitzinger lives in Limestone with her husband, Fred. She has two daughters, Rachel and Jessica.