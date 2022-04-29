OLEAN — Mark Heister, chief financial officer for Cutco Corp., is celebrating 35 years of service with the company.
Heister first joined the company in 1984 in a temporary position, and then returned to Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco, in May 1988 as a field service assistant.
He was also a customer service and product representative, staff accountant, general ledger supervisor, general ledger and legal affairs manager, general ledger manager, accounting manager, controller, Vector CFO and chief financial officer of new business development before being promoted to his current position on July 1.
Heister is a graduate of Jamestown Community College and Empire State College. He also holds a master’s degree from St. Bonaventure University. He lives in Olean with his wife, Kimberly. They have three daughters, Ciara, Calista and Marina.