OLEAN — Larry Harmon, production supervisor for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire, effective Feb. 1.
Harmon joined Cutco on Sept. 25, 1978, as a milling machine operator. He was also a wiper, auto machine grinder, utility finisher, ultrasonic cleaning systems operator, hafter and group leader before being promoted to production supervisor in 1995.
Since that time he has supervised various company departments, assuming his current position on March 16, 2015.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College, Harmon lives in Portville. He has two sons, Jeremy and Andrew.