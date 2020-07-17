BUFFALO — Andrew Hahn has been named vice president, corporate sales manager-retail investments of Northwest Investment Services.
Hahn is responsible for managing, supervising and directing all retail investment activities.
He has more than 13 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently serving as Northwest Investment Services' regional sales manager. Prior to joining Northwest, Andrew was the chief financial officer at First Niagara Investment Services.
A graduate of Canisius College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and MBA, he is also a graduate of CBA Executive Banking School.
In his spare time, Hahn is active with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and he is a board member with WNY Junior Achievement and co-chair board member of Junior Achievement’s Stock Market Challenge.
He lives in Amherst with his wife, Amy, and daughter, Sydney.