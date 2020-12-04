OLEAN — Julie Groth, call center supervisor for Vector Marketing Corporation, a subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, has marked 25 years of service with Vector.
Groth first joined Vector in September 1994 as part of the fall catalog program. In addition to the catalog department, she worked in the payments department and administrative services before becoming a regular part-time employee in August 1998.
After stints as an accounts receivable representative, catalog team leader, data processing operator, customer service representative and fall catalog group leader, she was hired full-time as call center group leader in March 2002, and was promoted to her current position on Jan. 16, 2008.
Groth lives in Olean with her husband, Rob. They have three sons, Colin, Travis and Brandon, who is a departmental generalist for Cutco Cutlery.