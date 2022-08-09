OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has set its first Lunch and Learn for the 2022-23 season for noon on Aug. 16.
The topic is Functional Fitness and will focus on equipping you with the tools necessary to maintain and sustain your fitness goals. John Tait, owner of Rogue Force Training will present. The Lunch and Learn will be at the Chamber office with lunch served.
Attendees will learn about methods that can influence all facets of wellness. Encouraging healthy life choices while equipping you with the tools to face adversaries with grit, tenacity and pose.
“Functional Fitness is about more than just your typical gym exercises” stated Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager. She added, “it’s about learning how to move your body in a way that you carry yourself better in daily life helping to avoid unnecessary injury.”
The free workshops conducted by local business experts, Chamber members, and associates of our Chamber partners. This is a workshop for the Lunch and Learn series at the Chamber, which will occur throughout the calendar year. The next one is schedule for noon-1 p.m. Oct. 18
For more information or to make a reservation, contact the Chamber by phone at 716-372-4433 or by email, erica@oleanny.com.
