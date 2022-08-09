OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has set its first Lunch and Learn for the 2022-23 season for noon on Aug. 16.

The topic is Functional Fitness and will focus on equipping you with the tools necessary to maintain and sustain your fitness goals. John Tait, owner of Rogue Force Training will present. The Lunch and Learn will be at the Chamber office with lunch served.

