OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its next virtual Lunch and Learn for noon Thursday.
The topic is Common Scams and Charity Review and will feature the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. The Lunch and Learn will be a Zoom seminar and will also be in-person at the Chamber office, with lunch served.
Attendees will learn how to find and recommend businesses, brands and charities that can be trusted. BBB will show how they evaluate charities against 20 Standards of Accountability, which cover governance and oversight, finances, fundraising and solicitations.
Also, learn about the most common scams happening in our area and how you can learn about/report them using the BBB’s Scam Tracker.
“Scammers are changing their tactics every day, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest scams in order to keep yourself safe,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager. “Through its charity review program, the BBB provides valuable charity accountability information to individual donors, media, corporations, and government leaders.”
The series are free workshops conducted by local business experts, Chamber members, and associates of our Chamber partners. This is a workshop for the Lunch and Learn series at the Chamber, which will occur throughout the calendar year. The next one, Say It Right: Personal Enrichment Time with Nancy Phillips of the Olean Toastmasters, is scheduled for April.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact the Chamber by phone at (716) 372-4433 or by email, erica@oleanny.com.