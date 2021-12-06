OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce's Lunch and Learn series continues at noon Tuesday with Fox Financial/H&R Block presenting Tax Prep 101 for both individuals and small businesses.
The lunch and learn will be in person at the Chamber office with lunch served.
Participants will learn about changes for the upcoming tax year for individuals along with an overview of filing and updates for small businesses.
Registration is required by calling GOACC at 372-4433 or by email at erica@oleanny.com. There is no registration fee for GOACC members and their employees; a $10 fee is charged for non-members.