OLEAN — The 8th annual Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Golf Classic was held Monday at Bartlett Country Club, drawing 29 foursomes from local businesses.
St. Bonaventure University won the Corporate Division with members Steve Campbell, Steve Mest, Cam Myers and Joel Rosencrance. Weed Ross Agency took the Community Division with the team of Chris Blocker, Scott Brady, Joe Palumbo, and Chris Secky. The “closest to the pin” winners were John Nick Forrest (No. 3), Liz Gainers (No. 7), Mindy Stevenson and Zach Chaddock (No. 9) and Colleen Taggerty (No. 11). Lyndsay Cornell was the winner of the putting contest.
The GOACC Corporate Golf Classic, a four-player scramble, was created by chamber members in 2013 as an additional element to the existing, and successful, Corporate Challenge 5K. This year’s event was up from five teams in 2020 despite the current circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, 50/50 proceeds from the event are donated to a community cause/effort. This year, the golf classic was able to donate $750 to the Michele Krahe Peace Scholarship Fund with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.