OLEAN — Brian George, employee development manager at Cutco Cutlery Corp., marked 25 years of service on Feb. 10.
George joined Cutco in 1997 as an induction heat operator. He was also a wheel hafter, CNC profile grinding operator, group leader, double header operator, human resources support specialist and human resources coordinator before being promoted to his current position on May 16, 2019.
In addition, George was president of USW Local 5429 from 2009 until 2012.
George lives in Olean with his wife, Amy, and has three daughters, Sierra, Halee and Brielle, and two sons, Blayre and Brock.