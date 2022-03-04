OLEAN — Oscar Gaines, production planner for Cutco Cutlery Corp., has been promoted to planning supervisor.
Gaines joined the company on July 1, 1996, as a shear operator. He was also a transfer polish machine operator, CNC operator, group leader, quality technician and production supervisor before assuming his current position on May 1, 2016.
In May 2022, Gaines will graduate from St. Bonaventure University with a Master of Business Administration degree. He is also a graduate of Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting.
He lives in Olean with his wife, Liz.