OLEAN — Dale Freer, shear grind operator for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, celebrates 30 years of service with the company on today.
He joined Cutco on Oct. 15, 1990 as a wheel hafter. He was also a hard straightener, mold shop operator, mold press operator, shear operator, maintenance mechanic, punch press operator, maintenance laborer and wood shop inspector before accepting his current position on June 15, 2010.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Freer lives in Franklinville with his wife, Cathy. He has two children, Rebecca and Jacob, and a stepdaughter, Christina.