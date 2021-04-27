OLEAN — Hugh Freeborn, director of engineering for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire effective June 1.
Freeborn joined the company on Jan. 31, 1983 as a project engineer. He was also a production supervisor, manufacturing engineer, maintenance superintendent and plant engineering manager before being promoted to his current position on Jan. 1, 2007.
A graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, Freeborn lives in Portville with his wife, Cheryl. They are the parents of three sons, Johnathan, Jeremy and Jayce.