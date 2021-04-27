OLEAN — Hugh Freeborn, director of engineering for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, will retire effective June 1.

Freeborn joined the company on Jan. 31, 1983 as a project engineer. He was also a production supervisor, manufacturing engineer, maintenance superintendent and plant engineering manager before being promoted to his current position on Jan. 1, 2007.

A graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, Freeborn lives in Portville with his wife, Cheryl. They are the parents of three sons, Johnathan, Jeremy and Jayce.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...