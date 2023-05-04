ALLEGANY — Field of Dreams has hired a certified nurse practitioner and two registered nurses — one specializing in dementia care — to the full-time team in a move officials say is unheard of in the senior living industry.
Registered nurse and certified dementia practitioner KateLynn Gelen RN CDP, Matthew Fisher, BSN, RN, and nurse practitioner Brad Pecherzewski joined Field of Dreams in April, said Field of Dreams owner Nick Ferreri.
Gelen brings years of knowledge and experience as a registered nurse to Field of Dreams, as well as a passion for providing support and care to older adults. She began her journey in to healthcare as a home health aide then went on to become an licensed practical nurse before she obtained her Registered Nurse status that she practices today.
Gelen has a multitude of experience practicing as an RN including home care and hospice services, hospital ICU level care, skilled nursing facility care and holds several additional certifications that support working with older adults including a Dementia Certified Practitioner license. KateLynn will manage the Field of Dreams licensing and state regulations as well as support the overall resident care operations.
Fisher started his medical career working as a home health aide and climbed the ladder to earn his Bachelors in Nursing and Registered Nurse license. He brings 13 years of experience as an RN with a strong background is in training home health and care aides.
Fisher enjoys helping others learn and grow as healthcare professionals and was a trainer for a homecare company before joining the Field of Dreams team. He will lead the training and certification operations for Field of Dreams care staff.
Pecherzewski will join the team in July and brings 40 years of experience in the medical field with him — 30 years as a Registered Nurse and 10 years as a Nurse Practitioner. He has vast experience in both emergency medicine and family practice.
Percherzewski has mentored Nurse Practitioner students at the collegiate level, held several positions in administrative and management roles, and worked in case management. He will support the overall personal care operations at Field of Dreams and oversee resident care management.
Field of Dreams holds the only licensing for assisted living and specialized dementia care in Cattaraugus County, allowing them to care for residents longer with higher licensed staff, more services and additionally provide financial support through Medicaid as residents spend down privately.
Other services coming to the senior living facility are on-site full-time physical therapy and occupational therapy, available this spring through a third-party company.
Field of Dreams Assisted Living and Memory Care is a licensed Assisted Living Facility located at 3260 N. Seventh St. in Allegany. Social Adult Day program and Independent Living houses are available. For more information call (716) 543-4200 or visit fieldofdreamsallegany.com.