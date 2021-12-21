OLEAN — Roberta Edwards, administrative services representative for Vector Marketing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cutco Corporation, will retire effective Jan. 1.
Edwards first joined Vector on June 26, 2001, as a temporary customer service representative and became a regular part-time employee in January 2002. She was promoted to her current position on May 16, 2018.
A graduate of Alfred State College, Edwards lives in Allegany with her husband, Harry, who is a cutler special products for Cutco. They have two sons, Christopher and Michael, and a daughter, Erin.