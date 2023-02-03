OLEAN — Harry Edwards, cutler special products for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will celebrate 35 years of service with the company on Feb. 8.
Edwards joined Cutco on Feb. 8, 1988, as a wheel hafter and assumed his current position on April 29, 2002.
Edwards lives in Allegany with his wife, Roberta, a retiree of Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco. They have three children, Christopher, Erin and Michael.
