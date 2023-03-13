OLEAN — Financial advisor Patrick M. Hollenbeck of the financial services firm Edward Jones has received the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor designation through the College for Financial Planning.

The course of study for the designation focuses on the pre- and post-retirement needs of individuals. Study topics include retirement-planning principles, estate objectives, retirement income streams, health care considerations, making the emotional and financial transition to retirement, Social Security and military and government retirement benefits considerations.

 

