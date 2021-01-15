OLEAN — The Eaton Corp. announces the retirement of Paul Snyder, of the shipping and receiving department, after 26 years.
Snyder started his career 26 years ago at what was then Cooper Power Systems as an assembler, and he held several different assembly roles throughout his time at the plant.
He will enjoy spending time with his wife, Ellen.
Eaton, formerly Line Material, McGraw Edison and Cooper Power Systems, has been a manufacturer of high voltage surge protection products in Olean since 1951.