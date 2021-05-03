OLEAN — Paul Eade, previously director of process development for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to director of engineering.
Eade joined Cutco on March 23, 1987 as a manufacturing engineer. He was also a staff-level engineer, senior manufacturing engineer, senior process control/quality assurance engineer and process engineering manager before he was promoted to director of process development on Jan. 1, 2019.
A graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo, Eade lives in Olean his wife, Lori. He has two daughters, Taylor and Jocelyn.