OLEAN — Robert DeLong, first shift electrician 1/c for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, has been promoted to third shift production/maintenance supervisor.
DeLong joined Cutco on May 21, 2001 as a wood shop operator. Entering the maintenance training program in December 2001, he then became an electrician and an electrician 1/c trainee. He was also an auto handle polisher, group leader, repair room operator and master-electro mechanic before assuming his current position on April 30, 2015.
A graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Technology, DeLong lives in Eldred with his wife, Beth. They have two children, Brandyn and Bridget.